Trump eats away at Michelle O's school lunches

(POLITICO) — LEESBURG, Va. — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has been a member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet for just a week, and he’s already taking on Michelle Obama’s nutrition legacy — that, and whole-grain biscuits.

Perdue went to a Virginia elementary school Monday to debut a plan to change some of the school lunch standards championed by the former first lady by weakening restrictions on salt and requirements for whole grains, making it easier to serve things like white bread and regular pasta in lieu of their whole-grain brethren.

The former two-term GOP governor of Georgia had lunch with students in the cafeteria at Catoctin Elementary School here and then signed a policy directive that says the Department of Agriculture will try to let local leaders decide what children eat while at school.