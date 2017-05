(FOX NEWS) With the first 100 days in the rearview mirror, President Trump is entering the next phase of his administration vowing to confront the crisis with North Korea – saying in an interview that “we have to be prepared for the worst,” as Congress moves on a separate front to apply new sanctions.

Trump told The Washington Examiner that he sees Kim Jong Un as “very threatening.”

“We have to be prepared to do what we have to do. We cannot allow this to go on,” Trump said.