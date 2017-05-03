Uncovered: More classified emails on Hillary's unsecure system

A document dump of nearly 1,000 pages revealing still more classified information in emails sent by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton through an unsecured email system is prompting a call for a new criminal investigation.

The call is coming from Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, whose organization posted online another 894 pages of new State Department documents.

The dump includes previously unreleased email exchanges in which Clinton was sent additional classified information through her unsecure clintonmail.com email account by top aide Huma Abedin.

“These new emails show Hillary Clinton is a serial violator of various laws concerning the handling of classified material,” said Fitton.

“The initial investigation into this criminal matter was compromised by Barack Obama’s corrupted FBI and Justice Department. This new information should spur new federal criminal investigations.”

Get “Partners in Crime: The Clintons’ Scheme to Monetize the White House for Personal Profit,” by two-time No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Jerome Corsi, at a huge discount off the normal price!

The Washington watchdog said the records were produced by the State Department from the non-state.gov email accounts of Abedin.

Judicial Watch obtained the records through a court order in 2015 in a lawsuit against the federal agency after it failed to respond to a routine Freedom of Information Act request seeking emails of official State Department business received by or sent by Abedin on non-governmental email systems.

“The new documents included 29 email exchanges not previously turned over to the State Department, bringing the known total to date to at least 317 emails that were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over to the State Department. These records further appear to contradict statements by Clinton that, ‘as far as she knew,’ all of her government emails were turned over to the State Department,” Judicial Watch said.

Among the discoveries:

“In a December 21, 2009, email, Clinton top national security and foreign policy staffer Jake Sullivan forwarded an email to Clinton’s unsecured email account containing classified information heavily redacted under FOIA exemption B1.4(D) – ‘Information specifically authorized by an executive order to be kept secret in the interest of national defense or foreign policy … Foreign relations or foreign activities of the United States, including confidential sources.’ Clinton then forwarded the email, concerning the climate change accord, from her unsecured email account to Abedin’s unsecured email account with the message, ‘Pls print.'”

“And, on December 24, 2009, Clinton sent an unsecured email from HDR22@clintonmail.com to then-Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Johnnie Carson. The classified email, asking Carson to ‘Pls review the memcon of my call w [French] FM Kouchener [Redacted].’ Information in this message was blacked out using FOIA exemptions B1.4(B) – ‘Foreign government information’ and (D).”

Judicial Watch said the new Abedin emails also revealed four times when Hillary Clinton’s daily schedule was sent to Clinton Foundation officials.

And, the report said, on Jan. 17, 2010, five days after the massive Haitian earthquake, “former Bill Clinton aide Justin Cooper emails Hillary Clinton’s then-deputy chiefs of staff, Jake Sullivan and Huma Abedin, to ask if they can do a conference call to discuss Haiti.”

“Clinton Foundation officials Laura Graham and Doug Band are also provided the call-in information for the conference call. (Author Peter Schweizer would later describe in his book ‘Clinton Cash’ how the Obama administration, during Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, allowed hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. taxpayer-funded reconstruction contracts for Haiti to flow through the Clinton Foundation.)”

WND reported in March that President Trump joked during the campaign that the Russians should try to find Clinton’s missing emails.

He also said perhaps he would authorize an investigation that might put her in jail.

He essentially backed off that plan, but the case is far from over.

Judicial Watch already is suing for the federal government to carry out a routine assessment of the damage done by having classified material on an unsecure server.

The case against the Office of National Intelligence and the Department of State is intended to force the government to produce a report that details whether Clinton’s scandalous private email practices damaged national security.

The lawsuit cites Intelligence Community Directive 732, a 2014 rule that requires a damage assessment to be conducted if there is “an actual or suspected unauthorized disclosure or compromise of classified national intelligence that may cause damage to U.S. national security.”

Despite Directive 732, Judicial Watch notes, the Office of National Intelligence announced in September 2016 that no intelligence damage assessment into Clinton’s practices would happen.

Get “Partners in Crime: The Clintons’ Scheme to Monetize the White House for Personal Profit,” by two-time No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Jerome Corsi, at a huge discount off the normal price!

Judicial Watch President Fitton says the lawsuit gives the Trump administration a golden opportunity to hold Clinton and the Obama administration accountable.

“The Obama administration conspired with Hillary Clinton regarding her emails, so it is no surprise that Obama officials wouldn’t want to hold her to account for her mishandling of classified materials,” Fitton said.

“This lawsuit is an opportunity for the Trump administration to get back to basics on the Clinton email scandal and find out what damage was done to our national security as a result of her illicit email practices.”

WND reported earlier this year a Justice Department inspector general started an investigation into the FBI’s handling of the case involving Clinton’s wayward email strategy.

It’s rare for the inspector general to publicly disclose investigations, but Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz did just that when he announced the probe in a statement. Horowitz said the Justice Department will look into “allegations that department and FBI employees improperly disclosed non-public information” and whether some officials should have removed themselves from the probe.