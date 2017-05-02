University condemns frat's Mexican-themed party

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Hundreds of Baylor University students protested at the Waco, Texas, campus Monday afternoon to call for action against its Kappa Sigma chapter for holding a Mexican-themed party over the weekend.

Some of those who attended the off-campus party Saturday night told local CBS affiliate KWTX that they saw some students wearing sombreros, ponchos and maid’s uniforms.

Students demonstrating on the Christian university’s Fountain Mall on Monday issued a list of demands that included sanctions against the fraternity, a formal apology and mandatory cultural competency education for all students and faculty, KWTX reported.