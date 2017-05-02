Your daily dose of spiritual inspiration

DAILY BLESSING

Today's Scripture reading from Joshua 1:8

Do not let this Book of the Law depart from your mouth; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.

Joshua 1:8

