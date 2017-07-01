1 of 4 missing men found in common grave

(Daily Mail) – Authorities in Pennsylvania have found human remains of multiple bodies in a 12-and-a-half foot common grave on a sprawling tract of farmland, it was announced late Wednesday.

The search of the Solebury, Pennsylvania, farm, belonging to the family of 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, was prompted after four young men went missing in a span of three days last week.

The four men were identified as Dean A. Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown, Pennsylvania, Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, Mark Sturgis, 22, and Tom Meo, 21.

DiNardo was arrested on Wednesday on charges of trying to sell one of the men’s vehicles, which was also found in Solebury.