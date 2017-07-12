12 inmates escape using peanut-butter trick

(AL.COM) — Twelve inmates escaped the Walker County Jail Sunday night after using peanut butter to cover a door number and trick a young jailer, Sheriff James Underwood said Monday.

Of the 12, all but one was back in custody by daybreak Monday. “I thank the Lord today we have 11 people back in the jail,” the sheriff said.

Only Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, a Cordova man jailed for possession of a controlled substance,possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, remains at large. Underwood said he doesn’t believe Kilpatrick is dangerous.

The jail break happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the county jail in Jasper. The jailer opened a door to the outside thinking it was a cell door, Underwood said, because the number had been covered with peanut butter.