2 aides to pope call Christian Trump supporters 'radicals'

(Daily Caller) – An article written by two of the Pope’s closest associates claimed that Christian leaders supportive of President Donald Trump are radical fundamentalists with dangerous beliefs.

Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro, editor-in-chief of La Civiltà Cattolica (LCC), and Presbyterian pastor Marcelo Figueroa, the editor-in-chief of the Argentinian edition of L’Osservatore Romano, wrote an article in LCC in which they attacked Evangelicals and Catholics who supported Trump, whom they said had a “Manichean vision” founded upon “gradually radicalized” fundamentalist theology, according to Crux Now. Spadaro and Figueroa specifically lambasted White House chief strategist Steven Bannon and Church Militant, a U.S. Catholic digital media company.

“The panorama of threats to their understanding of the American way of life have included modernist spirits, the black civil rights movement, the hippy movement, communism, feminist movements and so on. And now in our day there are the migrants and the Muslims,” the article read.