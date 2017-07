(Tucson News) A man was arrested after issuing a threat during a protest against the Republican-backed health care bill at Arizona Senator Jeff Flake’s office in Tucson, authorities said.

Deputy Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said Mark Prichard and Patrick Diehl were arrested on charges of third-degree criminal trespass Thursday morning, July 6.

Gress said the 59-year-old Prichard is also facing a misdemeanor charge of threats and intimidation.