(BELLINGHAM HERALD) — In a bizarre medical case, a British woman somehow had more than two dozen contact lenses in one eye but didn’t realize it.

The case, which was published July 5 in the British Medical Journal, has made international headlines after the ophthalmologist responsible for extracting the stack of contacts spoke to the media recently.

According to the BMJ, the case itself occurred back in November, when a 67-year-old woman went to the doctor for a “routine” eye surgery, Rupal Morjaria wrote.