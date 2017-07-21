2,700-year-old reservoir with engravings unearthed in Israel

(Business Insider) A well-preserved 2,700-year-old reservoir from the Assyrian period was recently unearthed near Rosh Ha’ayin by archaeologists from the Antiquities Authority, the authority announced on Thursday.

The excavation was carried out with the aid of archaeology students prior to the groundbreaking of a new residential neighborhood adjacent to the site, initiated by the Construction Ministry.

According to Gilad Itach, director of excavations at the Antiquities Authority, the ancient reservoir – which had numerous engravings on its walls – was critical to the survival of local inhabitants living in the region during protracted dry seasons.