3 GOP senators in need of primary challenges

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a return to something resembling constitutional, responsible government.

Never in my lifetime have irresponsible, socialist programs instituted in Washington ever been killed. This was the chance for such a mini-revolt.

After seven years of Republican fundraising and vote-getting around pledges and even actual votes to repeal Obamacare, when push came to shove, three GOP senators actually kept it alive – on life-support actually because the financially unsustainable plan is doomed to imminent collapse, taking many innocent victims with it.

I’m sure you remember all the promises Republicans made, beginning in 2010 when Americans took them at their word and gave them control of the House.

Then came 2014. Republicans told us they couldn’t repeal Obamacare without control of the Senate. So we gave them control of the Senate.

Then came 2016. Republicans who already controlled both houses of Congress told us they couldn’t repeal Obamacare unless they controlled the White House. So we gave them the White House.

But it turned out Tuesday that Republicans, even with control of the Senate, couldn’t get their own party unified around this simple objective.

Three of them – all women – announced they opposed the idea of repealing Obamacare.

Meet the Democrats masquerading as Republicans in the U.S. Senate:

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.;

Susan Collins, R-Maine; and

Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

They have been outed – bigtime.

What do you do when betrayal like this becomes public? You set your sights on punishment, accountability, justice.

These three need to go – not at the hands of Democrats, but at the hands of real Republicans.

The work starts now. And Mitch McConnell and Republican leadership in the House and Senate need to get behind the open plan to oust these three in primaries. The candidates need to be recruited. They need to be funded. They need the best consultants money can buy. They need the backing of Donald Trump. And they need the support of every real Republican voter in the country to make this campaign of retribution successful.

That’s right. I said “retribution.” And I mean it.

You need to care as much about punishing these three fake, phony Benedict Arnolds as you do about repealing Obamacare. It’s that simple.

Are you with me on this?

It’s not a surprise to me, as a political observer in Washington, that this happened. I knew it would all along. It’s why Republican leadership didn’t want to vote on repeal – because of the weak links in their own party, including themselves.

It was easy to talk about repealing Obamacare when they didn’t have the votes. It wasn’t so easy when they had them.

Let Capito, Collins and Murkowski run as Democrats if they like. They should be forcibly thrown out of the party. Better to know your enemies than allow them within your gates.

I’m with Donald Trump. It used to scare me when he talked about allowing Obamacare to collapse. Now I realize it’s probably the only way to rid ourselves of this plague.

Democrats are actually getting nervous about what Trump said. Do you know why? Because they know it will happen – and they don’t want to get blamed.

This could be the most teachable moment in modern American political history.

Let it go under – and, meanwhile, move on with the rest of Trump’s agenda, at least as much can be accomplished with the traitors among us.

Capito is up for re-election in 2020.

Collins is up for re-election in 2020, though she may run for governor in 2018.

Murkowski is up for re-election in 2022.

They have to be defeated. They have to be punished. Their names need to become household words of political infamy within their party. They need to be examples for the future – reference points of betrayal and contempt.

