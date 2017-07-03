3 Palestinians killed in 'day of rage' riots

(YNetNews) An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian rioters and Israeli troops in which rioters threw rocks, flares and Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces. Three Palestinians were killed and several dozen injured by live rounds, rubber bullets, tear gas and beatings, medics said.

The confrontations in Jerusalem and the West Bank erupted after midday Friday prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week. Thousands performed the prayers in the streets, rather than in the shrine, to protest Israel’s decision earlier in the week to install metal detectors at the gates to the walled compound.