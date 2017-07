(FOX NEWS)

Rosie O’Donnell is encouraging her Twitter followers to play an online game that allows players to push President Trump off of a cliff.

“Push Trump Off A Cliff Again,” O’Donnell tweeted along with a link to the game. The game’s name is a riff off of Trump’s campaign slogan “Make American Great Again.”

Players of the controversial game can either push Trump off a cliff, into a volcano, into a manhole, or have him eaten by a Tyrannosaurus Rex.