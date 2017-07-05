5-finger discount

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

The policeman was interviewing the man whose store had just been robbed.

“It’s bad,” said the owner, “but it’s not as bad as it would have been if he’d robbed me yesterday.”

“Why is that?” the policeman asked.

“Because today everything was on sale.”

