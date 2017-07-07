7 things selling like hotcakes since Trump won

(AlterNet) — You can always gauge the temperature of a place by its spending habits. The years after 9/11 saw a precipitous rise in sales of the Hummer, a car more suited to combat than the suburbs, and the perfect emblem of the fear pervading these United States at the time. More recently, Donald Trump’s presidency has sparked new spending trends, all indicative of widespread cultural ideas—and mostly fears—of what his tenure in office will mean. And if we also vote with our dollars, these don’t appear to be ballots cast in confidence.

Here are seven products that have sold like hotcakes since Trump won the election.

1. Preparations for the apocalypse.

Trump is a walking, talking nuclear threat, whose insults to American allies and diplomatic recklessness have frightened people into preparing for the end times. For the disgustingly rich, that means investing in underground bunkers where they can wait out the radioactive fallout until it’s safe to come aboveground again. Norad Shelter Systems, based in Texas, has seen sales increase by eightfold since Trump’s election, according to NBC News.