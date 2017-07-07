70 injured in riots at G20 in Hamburg

(Daily Mail) – A police station has been firebombed and cars and buildings set alight in the German city of Hamburg, where world leaders are holding crunch talks today.

Police have called for reinforcements after tens of thousands of protesters descended on Hamburg, causing chaos.

US First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly trapped inside her hotel room and some world leaders were late arriving to the G20 summit because of the protests.

Her husband, President Donald Trump, was forced to take a detour because of the widespread disorder.

Shocking footage shows smoke billowing from vehicles as the city hosting the G20 summit looked like a warzone.