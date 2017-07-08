8 miles from shore, Coast Guard divers lose boat

Apparently it’s not a good thing when you’re scuba diving, and you head toward your boat’s anchor to return to the surface and see just a loose end of frayed and broken rope where a lifeline should be, explains a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

That’s the conclusion of a couple of members of the U.S. Coast Guard who recently were on a scuba outing eight miles off the coast of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Sparks and Fireman Samuel Ragsdale had heard a loud pop while they were underwater exploring an old wreck that’s 50 feet below the surface.

They figured out the significance when they were going to surface.

“As we approached our anchor, I couldn’t see any line extending to the surface,” Sparks said in a report published by the Coast Guard on a Department of Defense site.

“My heart sank. On the end of the anchor chain we found the foot-long frayed remains of the only line keeping our boat above us.”

They reached the surface and looked around frantically. Sparks said he caught a glimpse of the 17-foot Seadoo Jetboat on top of a wave three miles away.

Then it was gone.

They weren’t sure what would happen, a rescue or not, but decided to ride the waves for a while.

“We decided to drop our dive weights because they prevented us from floating properly,” Sparks reported.

They knew an immediate search wasn’t likely, but they had told others where they were going and when they would return, so held out hopes for an eventually rescue.

