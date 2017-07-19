A huge untold truth about Hillary

Do you remember Butterfly McQueen, the last survivor of the cast of “Gone With The Wind”? Butterfly was “Prissy,” the African-American maid whose wildly falsetto voice kept complaining, “Miss Scarlett, I don’t know nothin’ ’bout birthin’ babies!” Meeting her and becoming her friend was a huge fringe benefit of a career in talk radio. Her “falsetto” speech was not false. That was her natural voice.

One day I got a positively breathless call from Butterfly. Her frantic words overlapped and crawled all over each other. “I did a television commercial,” she told me, “and they said I’d get my money in twenty-one days. I waited twenty-one days and got no money and I waited another twenty-one days and still didn’t get any money and after another twenty-one days and nothing came I called them and they didn’t have a clue and they told me to wait another twenty-one days and that ended yesterday and nothin’, nothin’, nothin’!”

Butterfly then paused and took a labored breath before delivering her three-word summation.

“Barry,” she said, “that’s genocide!”

It was surely out there beyond irritation. But genocide? Let’s be kind and agree it’s a few points short!

Does President Trump ever go to a house of worship merely to thank the Almighty for giving him such stupid enemies? Hillary Clinton’s running mate, Tim Kaine, actually literally said Trump should be tried for treason. Treason! The difference, as we catalogue those two absurdities, is that Butterfly was clearly kidding, giving me a huge laugh in the process. Sen. Kaine was stomp-down serious. There are those of us who don’t conceal our gratitude that Hillary Clinton is not our president. We should direct a bit of gratitude and give thanks that America is spared the anguish of having a vice president who believes Trump should be tried for treason!

The gasp-worthy stupidity of the president’s enemies does not stop with the demand that he be tried for treason. Last Saturday at a protest demonstration in front of Trump Tower, the crowd was not calling for the president’s impeachment. Not at all. Treason takes too much time and involves too much paperwork. Those demonstrators were insisting that the Trump-Pence administration just go away, now! No need to even wait for morning!

We can have endless fun enjoying the unbridled stupidity of Trump’s enemies, but let’s siphon off the laughter and study the core that remains. You might think the Republicans have done so much to manufacture the miseries that dog them at the moment that it’s hard to sympathize with them. You’re part of an excusable cohort if you feel the Republicans deserve to suffer for their unskilled labor. Abridge your pity! The Republicans may not have to suffer at all. Trump’s non-Republican foes are not likely to be hoisted and hurrahed as they’re lifted atop the nation’s shoulders, apologized to and then restored to what they consider their rightful reward of national power. Who says America will punish the Republicans for their cupidity but cheer a pack of semi-literate clowns who apparently devoted none of their small supply of literacy to the reading of the Constitution?

The premise and promise of this screed is to share a huge untold – well, under-told – truth. Sometimes tilting a piece of crystal so the light smacks it from another angle can change the entire way something is perceived. Note how the rainbow changes when we tilt the common perception that governs the ongoing drama of Trump-Russia.

The common perception tells us Trump had been illicitly and illegally cozying up to the Russians in hopes of increasing his chances of winning election in November 2016. Thereupon, the perception goes, President Trump would return the favor or, as ex-President Obama preferred to put it, he’d “have more flexibility” to serve Putin after winning the election.

You don’t have to tilt the crystal far to scatter that nonsense to smithereens. Here’s the under-told truth. Hillary had a job before becoming the Democratic candidate for president. She was secretary of state. And she was a very poor one!

Virtually everything she touched turned into something other than gold! Hillary antagonized entire regions of the world and made enemies by the country-full. Vladimir Putin is far from alone in Eastern Europe in dreading the prospect of “President Hillary Clinton.” Hillary screwed up far more than merely the Middle East. The preference for Trump in government chanceries across Eastern Europe did not reside on love for Trump, preference for Trump or deals with Trump, bright or shady. That just happens to be one part of the world where Hillary was widely despised and all the preference goodies fell by default to her principle opponent, namely Donald Trump.

Republicans cower in fear that America will blame the Obamacare imbroglio on the GOP because the wise ones tell us the Republicans now”own” it. Come on, Team. Any team that can persuade America to elect Trump to the White House can mighty well persuade America of another under-told truth, namely that the Democrats foisted a toxic failure upon the nation, and to celebrate that failure they successfully prevented the Republicans from fixing it.

And while the clowns are studying the Constitution, I urge the timid and tepid Republicans to study this line from Mark Twain. “Fear knocked at the door. Faith answered. Nobody was there!”

