A 'serious and urgent' American warning

What would you think if the medical community were regularly injecting a chemical compound into millions of Americans that medical scientists are now saying that the “potential toxicity associated” with it should be “seriously and urgently considered”?

In my last couple columns, I’ve discussed how my wife, Gena, and others across our nation and around the world have been poisoned by gadolinium-based contrast agents, or GBCAs, injected through magnetic resonance imaging, or MRIs. Gena almost died after multiple MRIs.

GBCAs are injected in about a third of 60 million MRIs performed annually – 30 million in the U.S. alone (that’s one in 10 Americans), including children younger than two years of age.

Gadolinium is a heavy metal chemical agent that is injected to enhance the images of a MRI. It not naturally found in the human body. Its proponents say it is always expelled from the body, primarily through the kidneys. But studies have shown it can be retained in the brain, bones, skin and others parts of the body.

I’ve already cited countless scientists, health-care professionals, and even the FDA, who back the facts that GBCAs can lead to dangerous effects upon the human body. The evidence continues to roll in.

I was watching another video by Dr. Brian Durie, who is a hematologist and attending physician at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, with offices in the Samuel Oschin Cancer Center. Dr. Durie is chairman of the International Myeloma Foundation and serves on its scientific advisory board. He warned that gadolinium could trigger some “abnormal immune responses,” especially for those with kidney issues. But who wants to even submit one’s kidneys to it if such consequences can result?

I was reading another scholarly study, “Gadolinium-based contrast agent toxicity: A review of known and proposed mechanisms,” published last year in the periodical Biometals (2016; 29: 365-376) and posted on the website of the U.S. National Center for Biotechnical Information. In it, the scientists reported: “Chelated Gd3+ has been thought to be swiftly cleared by the kidneys in those with normal renal function. However, studies in animals and humans have revealed that Gd3+ (free or chelated) is retained in a number of tissues in those without renal impairment,” including the cerebellum, neuronal tissue, bones and other organs.

And check out this unbelievable effect on human babies. The treatise continued: “A number of studies have demonstrated adverse effects associated with GBCA exposure or administration. Induction of necrosis and apoptosis by GBCA exposure has been demonstrated in exposed renal tubular cells in vitro.”

Chuck Norris provides real solutions to our county’s problems and a way to reawaken the American dream in his best-seller, “Black Belt Patriotism.”

It’s no surprise that researchers on behalf of the pediatric working group of the European Society of Urogenital Radiology and the Uroradiology task force of the European Society of Pediatric Radiology warned that “the risk factors are the same and the same precautions should be taken” in neonatal life because they have “immature renal function.”

Like a savings bank, the Biometals study also explained, “Gadolinium deposited in the bone can persist long term.”

Its researchers concluded: “There is significant in vitro, animal, and human data available that indicates the potential for adverse effects in people who have multiple or recurrent exposures to GBCAs. … the emerging data regarding gadolinium tissue accumulation in those with normal kidney function indicate that the potential toxicity associated with GBCA must be seriously and urgently considered. …. how to prevent GBCA-related toxicity, treat existing GBCA-related health issues, guide the use of existing GBCAs, and direct the design of safer MRI contrast agents.” (Emphasis added.)

“Seriously and urgently considered”? So much for those “don’t-worry-about-it”-safe-GBCA-metals being injected in millions of Americans through MRIs!

That “serious and urgent” health crisis warning is exactly why I’m using my celebrity savings in raising the bar to alert Americans. Despite the evidence against its incredibly dangerous use, the medical community continues to pump gadolinium into millions of Americans every year. Gena and I won’t – indeed, we can’t – sit back and watch millions of others have to go through and endure what we and others we know have had to. (If you missed our story, watch the broadcast of “Full Measure” here.)

So, why don’t they simply change chemical agents in MRIs and dump the GBCAs?

Manufacturers and big pharma will tell you that gadolinium is safe, and there’s not a better chemical agent for MRIs, while they rake in billions and billions of dollars by its purchase and use.

Doctors and other health-care “experts” will also tell you it’s safe, and that there’s nothing that gives them a clearer MRI image than GBCAs. But, at what price? Human life?

In an April 2016 edition of the journal Radiology, the editor responded to that very question: “Gadolinium Deposition in the Brain: Do We Know Enough to Change Practice?”

The editor confessed: “Is it prudent to switch preferentially to a class of pharmaceutical agents, some of which are expensive, purely on the basis of imaging observations? This is fraught with potential for abuse from pharmaceutical companies and legal firms to seize on this controversy to their financial benefit.”

And seize, they have – all of them, including the medical community – at the risk and expense of Americans’ health and lives.

I conclude with the words from the editor of Radiology, who echoed the travesty that health-care professionals are focusing on MRI image quality at the expense of patients, when he said, “We are reminded of the adage: ‘Treat the patient, not the picture.'”