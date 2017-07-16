A sneak peek at making of 'The Last Jedi'

The big push is on for the December release of the final picture in the “Star Wars” series with producers releasing a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “The Last Jedi.”

They’re promising lots of shocking surprises.

Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaacs, Chewbacca, drones and the late Carrie Fisher all make cameos in the sneak preview.

Make no mistake about it: This preview is part of an expertly crafted and high-budget promotional strategy that Disney also followed with both “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

As with “The Force Awakens” before it, plot details of “The Last Jedi” have been kept top secret, and the new clip gives nothing away.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” itself will arrive in theaters December 15.