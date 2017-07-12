Again! Pelosi thinks Trump is 'President Bush'

(American Mirror) – Never mind President Trump has been in office for six months — Nancy Pelosi still thinks George W. Bush is president.

During an interview with KTVU, Pelosi once again referred to Trump as “President Bush.”

“Everything we have seen so far with the president has been about tax cuts for the rich,” she told the news station.

“In fact, affecting California very directly, is the Affordable Care Act. President, uh, uh, Bush has come out against that as you know,” she said, not correcting herself.

During a weekly press conference in June, the House Minority Leader referred to President Trump as “President Bush” yet again.