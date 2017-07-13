Al Gore: Global warming fight like slavery, civil rights

Al Gore, the global warming entrepreneur who has made hundreds of millions of dollars since he was vice president under Bill Clinton, forecast in 2009 that, “the entire north polar ice cap during some of the summer months could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years.”

See those claims:

And when he wanted to update his famed global warming movie, an “Inconvenient Truth,” and he wanted to illustrate sea water reaching the site of the 9/11 Memorial, as he had predicted, he used footage of Superstorm Sandy.

In that movie, he says: “Ten years ago when the movie ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ came out, the single most criticized scene was an animated scene showing that the combination of sea level rise and storm surge would put the ocean water into the 9/11 memorial site, which was then under construction. And people said, ‘That’s ridiculous. What a terrible exaggeration.'”

The movie then shows news footage of Superstorm Sandy water reaching the memorial site.

See Al Gore:

Newsbusters pointed out the original prediction “was not about extenuating circumstances of a storm like Sandy slamming into New York or any ‘storm surge’ at all.”

“It was about the sea level rise that would be generated as (he predicted) ice melt in Greenland and Antarctica escalated dramatically.”

Now Gore’s gone to new lengths to scare people with his global warming agenda, he’s likened it to slavery.

And the civil rights movement.

And the anti-apartheid movement.

And the nuclear arms race.

“The abolition of slavery, woman’s suffrage and women’s rights, the civil rights movement and the anti apartheid movement in South Africa, the movement to stop the toxic phase of nuclear arms race and more recently the gay rights movement,” Gore said at a recent conference.

“All these movements have one thing in common. They were all met with ferocious resistance.”

He was speaking recently at the EcoCity 2017 World Summit in Melbourne, Australia, and his comments were noted by officials at the climate alarmism hoax-busting Climate Depot.

There, officials wrote, “Gore sang the praises of fossil fuels during his speech. ‘Must we change? We have had tremendous benefits from our reliance on fossil fuels. Poverty has declined, living standards have increased and we still depend on them for more than 80 percent of world’s energy,’ Gore opened his talk stating. But then he again added, ‘Must we change?’

“Gore’s answer was yes – we must change and he spent the remainder of his talk on showing the alleged negative impacts of carbon dioxide’s impact on the climate,” Climate Depot’s analysis found. “Gore’s talk featured bad weather stills and videos from around the world from floods to typhoons to heat waves and wild fires and blamed them on rising CO2 emissions from fossil fuels.”

Gore reached further, comparing global warming to “400,000 Hiroshima class atomic bombs exploding every 24 hours.”

“Overall we are releasing CO2 into the atmosphere much faster than at any time in at least 66M years,” he said in prepared remarks. “Records beyond that are a bit less accessible after the dinosaurs were wiped out.”

He said heat waves are worse now, rainstorms are worse now, sea surface temps are worse now, problems with water vapor are worse now, and more.

“This leads to atmospheric rivers, named by Brazilian scientists, ‘flying rivers,’ …. Holding as much water vapor as many many times the volume of the largest rivers on earth.”

He cited rainstorms in Houston, and others in Quebec, Rio, Lima, Bangladesh and more, as proof.

“If you have a complex system causing a lot of consequences and you radically change it, every one of the consequences is different. With all this extra water vapor in the sky and all the extra heat energy in the atmosphere, every storm is different now. And they are making advances in how much to attribute to the climate crisis but increasingly more of it is directly contributed,” he said.

“The only plausible explanation of course is the climate crisis.”

Gore’s promotion of “global warming” also has drawn the criticism of a prominent scientist:

According to a report at Climate Depot, Ivy League geologist Robert Giegengack, former chairman of Department of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania, said he was “appalled” at Gore’s work, citing either Gore’s lack of understanding or knowing misrepresentation.

“It was irresponsible of Al Gore,” he said.

That someone should want to be in the middle of the “global warming” argument is fully justified, when one considers the world community is estimated to be looking at spending of $100 trillion before the end of the century on reducing the world’s temperature.

That’s enough to make 100 million people millionaires.

And that spending will generate a temperature reduction of a “grand total of three tenths of one degree,” according to Danish statistician Bjorn Lomborg, the head of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, reports Climate Depot.

Lomborg states: “We will spend at least one hundred trillion dollars in order to reduce the temperature by the end of the century by a grand total of three tenths of one degree – the equivalent of postponing warming by less than four years.”

Here’s a video with Lomborg’s full analysis and commentary:

Climate Change publisher Marc Morano reported the evaluation was provided as part of Lomborg’s criticism of the recent Paris Climate Agreement, from which the U.S. recently withdraw, under the direction of President Trump.

WND has reported much of the information on which global warming projections are based is simply wrong.

Morano of Climate Depot warned the intent now is not to discuss, investigate or research, but to send “a chilling message to doubters and skeptics” to be silent.

Morano said his movie, “Climate Hustle,” shows “the climate establishment comparing climate skeptics to Holocaust deniers.”

“It’s all an attempt to silence the debate, to silence any science and go right to centralized planning,” he said. “That’s what this is all about. The U.N. has admitted their goal is wealth redistribution and it doesn’t have anything to do with environmental policy.”

The solution offered by the climate establishment, he said, is always the same: “more centralized government.”

He said the result will be tragic for large populations who are being denied access to pumped water, power and heat because of antagonism to carbon-based fuels.

“The reason we know there’s a hustle is their predictions have failed to come true, on a whole host of issues,” Morano said. “That’s why they now want to stop the debate, suppress debate.”

Another famous prediction came from a 2013 column by Mark Hertsgaard, which was headlined “The End of the Arctic? Ocean Could be Ice Free by 2015.”

He wrote: “Say goodbye to polar bears and a whole lot of ice. New research suggests the Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2015, with devastating consequences for the world. Can it be stopped?”

Taking one more step back in time, the BBC said Arctic summers would be ice-free by 2013.

Sierra Club Canada also said in 2013 that the Arctic sea ice would vanish that year.

Tim Ball, a former University of Winnipeg climatology professor, said global temperatures have been dropping since the turn of the century, prompting the change in terminology from “global warming” to “climate change.”

Activists are also spending less time discussing temperatures and more time pointing to more extreme events such as tornadoes, droughts, cold snaps and heat waves. Ball said there’s a shred of truth there, but it’s being badly distorted.

“Yes, there’s been slightly more extremes,” he said in an interview with WND and Radio America. “That’s because the jet stream patterns are changing, because the earth is cooling down. All the arguments about sea-level rise, about Arctic ice disappearing, if you recall it’s not that long ago that our friend Al Gore was saying that there would be no summer ice in the Arctic. I think the year he set for it was 2014. That proved to be completely wrong.”

Listen to the WND/Radio America interview with Tim Ball:

Scientist Art Robinson has spearheaded The Petition Project, which has gathered the signatures of at least 31,487 scientists who agree that there is “no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane, or other greenhouse gases is causing or will, in the foreseeable future, cause catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere and disruption of the Earth’s climate.”

They say, “Moreover, there is substantial scientific evidence that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide produce many beneficial effects upon the natural plant and animal environments of the Earth.”

Robinson, who has a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California-San Diego, where he served on the faculty, co-founded the Linus Pauling Institute with Nobel-recipient Linus Pauling, where he was president and research professor. He later founded the Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine. His son, Noah Robinson, was a key figure in the petition work and has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech.

Heresy hunters

Many advocates have declared that it’s heresy not to agree that man is the cause of cataclysmic climate change. Some attorneys general, for example, have banded together to target any companies that challenge the climate “consensus.”

When the Daily Caller reported the story it cited the Spanish Inquisition, which “systematically silenced any citizen who held views that did not align with the king’s.”

WND also reported when some two-dozen scientists with major U.S. universities urged then-President Barack Obama to use racketeering laws to prosecute opponents who deny mankind is causing catastrophic changes in the climate.

In a letter addressed to Obama, then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and others, the scientists said they “appreciate that you are making aggressive and imaginative use of the limited tools available to you in the face of a recalcitrant Congress.”

“One additional tool – recently proposed by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse – is a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) investigation of corporations and other organizations that have knowingly deceived the American people about the risks of climate change, as a means to forestall America’s response to climate change,” they wrote, according to Politico.

See the Climate Hustle movie trailer:

When Trump announced his lack of support for the Paris agreements, the hysteria started immediately.

The Huffington Post led its page with a photo of a steaming planet with an all-caps headline “TRUMP TO PLANET: DROP DEAD” superimposed over the image.

Huffington Post quoted former President Obama, who said Trump’s choice “Means U.S. will join nations that reject the future.”