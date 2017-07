(DAILY MAIL) A man wielding a large kitchen knife killed one and wounded four others after storming into a supermarket in the German city of Hamburg.

The attacker is reported to have screamed ‘Allahu Akbar’ before running into the Edeka shop where he stabbed one person and slashed at four others while trying to flee.

He was pursued by passers-by who wrestled him to the ground and called the police, who later arrested him.