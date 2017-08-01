America now 'literally at economic war' with 3 nations

A strong America means secure borders, free trade and putting American citizens first when focusing on national security and job creation, according to businessman-turned-congressional-candidate Paul Nehlen.

Best known for his high-profile but unsuccessful primary challenge to House Speaker Paul Ryan in 2016, Nehlen is already running against Ryan in 2018 and is author of the brand new book, “Wage the Battle: Putting America First in the Fight to Stop Globalist Politicians and Secure the Borders.”

The book focuses on several major goals, including restoring American sovereignty and reinvigorating American economic nationalism and an America-first foreign policy.

Nehlen has Fortune 500 business experience and points to success in bringing companies to the U.S. from all over the world. He told WND and Radio America that the U.S. needs policies that allow workers to thrive because he knows they are second to none.

“Hands down, America is number one. We have got just a fabulous workforce,” Nehlen said. “There are pockets of great workforces out there. I worked in Poland a lot. They’re great. But there’s nothing the American workforces can’t do, unless they are hamstrung by our government.”

He said convoluted government policies that play favorites in the economy are hurting the nation’s competitiveness.

“If, like Speaker Ryan, you try to give certain corporations a leg up on other small and mid-size businesses, you’re really undermining America,” Nehlen said. “We can’t have a strong military, we can’t have a strong nation unless we have strong trade.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Nehlen contends the current structure of the U.S. economy is a far cry from what it was intended to be.

“This country wasn’t founded on free-trade deals. This country was founded on protecting our manufacturing base, protecting our natural resources, and tilting the playing field in the favor of our manufacturers,” he said. “That’s not what’s happening now.”

Instead, Nehlen said America’s current course has actually landed it in the midst of economic hostilities with multiple nations.

“We are literally at economic war with countries like China and South Korea and Taiwan, many of whom are manipulating their currency to undermine our ability to do business in the global marketplace,” he explained. “That has to stop.”

Listen to the WND/Radio America interview with Paul Nehlen:

According to Nehlen, even the recent history of American trade agreements shows the government is choking the freedom out of trade relationships.

“Back in 1985, we negotiated a free-trade agreement with Israel, and it was 13 pages long,” Nehlen said. “Fast-forward about 10 years; they passed NAFTA. It’s 1,700 pages long. Fast-forward another couple decades, the Trans-Pacific Partnership comes along, 5,500 pages. There is nothing free about trade that is described in 5,500 pages. It just doesn’t happen.”

Nehlen is thrilled that Trump is more than making good on his pledge to eliminate two regulations for new ones placed on the books, operating at a clip of scrapping approximately 16 regulations for every new one. But he said that success has a lot of people wanting to share the credit, including the speaker of the House.

“We see Speaker Ryan trying to take credit for that now,” Nehlen said. “He’s had 18 years in Congress, and he’s abdicated his role to the executive branch. Now he’s trying to take credit for what the executive branch is doing.”

Congress has yet to approve funds for the construction of a border wall, which was one of President Trump’s most common promises on the campaign trail. Democrats threatened to shut down the government when a spending bill was approved in April. Now, reports suggest Republicans are still reluctant to approve the funds.

Nehlen is appalled.

“I’m disgusted with this Congress not voting on the wall and essentially just attaching some spending which will get us about 60 miles of new border fence,” he said.

“It’s ridiculous. I’ve been to the border, and there are areas of the border where there is – they call it Jurassic Park – the fencing looks like enormous spikes coming up out of concrete,” he said. “Adjacent to it is your normal, run-of-the-mill barbed wire, put up by ranchers to keep their steer from going into Mexico because the water is inches deep. To suggest we’ve got the border secured is absurd.”

Getting the wall done is right at the top of an ambitious laundry list that Nehlen hopes to accomplish if elected to Congress.

“One [priority] would be to advocate for this wall. Another would be to advocate for national reciprocity for anybody who has concealed carry. If you leave your state and go to another state, you shouldn’t have to relinquish the ability to protect yourself,” Nehlen said.

He would also slam on the brakes when it comes to refugee resettlement.

“Nine voluntary organizations – they’re not really voluntary – are getting paid by U.S. taxpayers to move people, predominantly Muslim – 99-plus percent, I might add – to the United States. We are funding our own demise right now. It has got to stop,” said Nehlen, who also wants Congress to declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

“We have got to get the Muslim Brotherhood out of the United States. We have got to root them out. That will roll back 60 years of their efforts to undermine the United States from within.”

One reviewer declared Nehlen’s book a plan of action for Trump-like candidates. It’s a label Nehlen welcomes.

“I am very flattered by that. That is exactly why I wrote the book, because we need hundreds of good, righteous candidates who believe in securing the border and putting American workers, American retirees, and American children first,” Nehlen said.

“Wage the Battle: Putting America First in the Fight to Stop Globalist Politicians and Secure the Borders” is a call to action. It is the amazing story of how self-described “manufacturing guy” Paul Nehlen took on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in one of the most closely followed congressional races in the nation. Nehlen’s run presaged the international movement against globalism which reached its climax with the election of President Donald Trump. It’s a firsthand look at the development of one of the original “Trump Republicans” and the populist message that is sending shockwaves through the Beltway Right.