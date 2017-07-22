American soldiers stationed in Ukraine turn 1st responders

Members of the American Thunderbirds military unit stationed in Ukraine become first responders, according to a new report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

They rescued people from a burning building.

It all happened in Lviv, Ukraine, where members of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are deployed.

They were on a “morale, welfare and recreation trip” when they were drawn into the emergency.

“We were about to head back to base when we saw smoke coming from down the street, so we decided to investigate,” Sgt. Matthew Odom explained in a report posted by the U.S. Army.

Odom, of Norman, Oklahoma, is assigned to the Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment of the combat team, also known as the Thunderbirds, the Army said.

Odom, Sgt. Nelson Deese, Skpc. Vincent Humerickhouse, Spc. Kellar Jackson, Spc. Aaron Moore and Pfc. Kevin Polk dashed into the burning building and evacuated the third floor even before firefighters arrived, the Army said.

