America's real problem: Sickness of the soul

The endless political battles between the left and right in America (and Europe) are endless only because neither side is willing to deal with the real issue.

Let’s give both the political left and right the benefit of the doubt and say they are trying to improve everyone’s life in the way they think best. Unfortunately, they succeed only at the cost of that individual’s soul.

Our government exists for its own benefit above all else. That “benefit” is nothing more than the naked ambition of very modestly endowed men and women, whose “success” is little more than kissing the right anatomical part of the right person day after day, week after week, until they can advance enough in the butt-kissing business to have other followers return the servitude. Such people are revolting to the great mass of humanity they purport to “help.” The rest of us? Eh.

This is what Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell seeks to preserve in favoring Senate rules over cleaning up the legislative swamp. It’s what House Speaker Paul Ryan does, trying to keep the people above him in the funding hierarchy happy, and the people below him in the partisan position that best serves his interests.

Such people are not limited to Washington, D.C. The worst of the worst seem to be drawn there, however. Their victims are everywhere around us: The writer who doesn’t write, the painter who doesn’t paint, the composer or musician who makes no music, the mother without children, the teacher who doesn’t teach – so many dreams beaten to death by someone butt-kissing his or her way up in the material world.

Yet how many religions carry on the same games? The Vatican, if reports are to be believed, has become a cesspool of homosexual immorality dedicating itself to the glory of God. The pontiff now pontificates about global warming, rather than warning about the fires of hell awaiting every human soul who has not reconciled itself with God. The “science” of the latter is indeed well-settled.

Many other Christian denominations have decided they really don’t care what God likes or dislikes; their job is to please those who drop by every so often with a check for the collection plate. In the end, it’s money that saves us, right?

Islam is in a class of its own, removing judgment from the hands of its God and relieving him of the burden or butchering unbelievers. No wonder the Buddha has become so popular today, as he fades into eternal oneness with the nothingness of everything else.

The God that Jesus revealed on his road to the cross wasn’t very religious. Perhaps that’s because he had seen what the Ten Commandments did to the Jewish people once the legal scholars of the day got a hold of them.

Maybe what we are witnessing today is a massive, God-inspired effort? Jesus is trying to make humanity aware that he remains the only option to treat a materialistic culture for its soul-eating infection. To follow Jesus, you must set aside all that you have come to know about religion, however. Theology so easily transforms in the user’s hand from an aid to understanding God, to a tool used to manipulate God and others to do what we want. It doesn’t work. The results are everywhere evident.

It’s often said that the Christian church is all about loving one another. Those churches need to start at the beginning, however: Loving God. Love of humanity is not possible without first loving God. Guilt is not love, yet it is the Sunday substitute for so many of us.

What is the prescription for people and nations caught up in the death-knell of materialism? Open the New Testament. Don’t worry about the various interpretations. Read what Jesus did. Try it out and see if it works for you. Jesus didn’t leave a lot of rules: Love God, love others as much as you love yourself, and tell others how Jesus made it possible for you to do those two things. Were that to happen, it is likely that most of the people and nations in the world would be lining up to follow him!

There is no other answer. There is no Plan B. (It was never billionaires, as will soon be seen.) For good or for ill, we live in the age that is going to prove the lack of any other solution.

Godspeed in your travels.

Have you met Violet? She seems to know all about you!

Media wishing to interview Craige McMillan, please contact [email protected].