Angry woman give's NYC's de Blasio a public dressing down

(The Blaze) When an angry woman confronted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier this week, the controversial mayor took the coward’s way out.

According to the New York Post, 63-year-old Vickie Paladino was driving through her neighborhood in Queens on Thursday when she saw de Blasio giving a press conference. He was there to announce $16 million in funding to fix sidewalks damaged by tree roots.

When she saw de Blasio, she ordered her husband to stop their car. Then she jumped out and began berating the mayor, who quickly turned to scurry away with his security detail. At the center of Paladino’s criticism was de Blasio’s recent trip to Germany to speak at G-20 Summit protest events.