Attacked by 'militant LGBT students,' professor resigns

(College Fix) Following student accusations of “racism” and “homophobia,” and subsequently facing diminished teaching prospects, art professor Michael Bonesteel recently resigned from his position at School of the Art Institute of Chicago, claiming he was “unfairly vilified and demonized by [a] small cadre of militant LGBT students with an authoritarian agenda.”

The school, meanwhile, is denying Bonesteel’s charge that it “infringed on [his] academic freedom.”

Bonesteel taught at the art school for nearly 15 years, from 2003 until this past semester. According to his website, Bonesteel published “the first definitive book in America on world-renown [sic] outsider artist Henry Darger.”