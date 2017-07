(Scotsman) An Auschwitz survivor who married the Scottish soldier who rescued her has died, aged 92.

Edith “Eci” Mackay passed away in Balcarres Care Home in Broughty Ferry with her husband of more than seven decades, World War II veteran John, sat by her side.

The Holocaust survivor died on Monday, June 26, following a bout of pneumonia.

The story of her long, loving marriage to John captured the hearts of thousands of people earlier this year as the couple enjoyed their 71st Valentine’s Day as a married couple.