Bad taste: N.Y. cheese shop sells 'sex' with Mother Teresa

A New York City cheese shop is under fire for the way it’s marketing a French style of cheese from sheep’s milk, likening its “divine” texture to having sex with Mother Teresa.

The Bedford Cheese Shop, which has locations Brooklyn and Manhattan, is marketing its Brebirousse D’argental with a card reading: “The texture is as close to heaven that we have found here on earth. Kinda like going down on mother [sic] Teresa herself, divine.”

The card also suggests: “Pair with a mineral rich burgundy and 5 Hail Marys.”

Mother Teresa was a world-famous Catholic nun and saint who is also known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta. She was best known for her work among the poor in India, where she spent most of her life before her death in 1997 at the age of 87.

The cheesy sales ploy is sparking outrage from Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, who said:

“If the Bedford Cheese Shop did this to some other religious figure, the owner would be in serious trouble. But she chose to defile Mother Teresa, which is why there will be no physical retaliation. They should nonetheless be punished by everyone, not just Catholics: a boycott is in order.”

Donohue added: “The store, which is owned by Charlotte Kamin, is ignoring complaints. Perhaps she would like to hear from you.”

Shortly after this story was posted Wednesday afternoon, Donohue sent WND an update, saying:

“At exactly 3:16 p.m., I emailed the Bedford Cheese Shop saying, ‘What you have done to Mother Teresa is vile. Please remove and apologize to Catholics.’

“At exactly 3:16 p.m., we received the following email from the store: ‘We have received your email regarding the cheese description. Please be aware that the sign was taken down. Have a blessed day.’

“Our missives must have crossed in the mail. Only half of what I requested has been honored. An apology is still needed.”

The store’s email address is: info@bedfordcheeseshop.com.