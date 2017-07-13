'Beam me up, Scotty' soon a reality?

(IBTimes) – We might be closer than ever to using teleportation for our daily commutes, after scientists have used a satellite to teleport information between Earth and space.

Chinese researchers achieved two separate feats, according to papers published in the database arXiv.org. The first involved transferring a particle’s properties between a ground-based observatory and a satellite in low Earth orbit, almost 900 miles apart. The second transmitted quantum encryption keys between space and the ground, representing a secure communication that can travel long distances.

In both cases, it was the first time these functions were performed in space and thus represents a step toward quantum communications being sent across long distances above Earth, according to a report in ScienceNews.