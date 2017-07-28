Betrayal: GOP pushes anti-free speech bill

(BREITBART)

By Brigitte Gabriel

Your right to free speech has been endangered by an unexpected source, Congressional Republicans.

Recently introduced, H.R. 257, postures itself as a bill to combat hate crimes, but in reality, achieves nothing but potentially eroding our first amendment rights.

The United States already has strict laws on the books that protect against hate crimes, so one reasonably asks, “why do we need this new resolution?”

Yes, this particular legislation is merely a “resolution” or a formal statement by a legislative body, but might the continued discussion of this matter really seek to prepare us to slowly move toward the next step in the process and expand the concept of what actually constitutes a “hate crime,” – perhaps to include speech that some may find offensive?

In fact, its bent is quite the opposite and could end up landing you in federal court for espousing a politically incorrect opinion.