BIG LIST of 86 horrific illegal-alien crimes

WASHINGTON – It’s the latest in a long list of illegal-alien crimes committed against Americans in just the last few years: A Mexican illegal alien who was deported from the U.S. seven times was charged with motor vehicle homicide after driving drunk and crashing his van on a Nebraska interstate, killing one passenger, a 58-year-old father of three.

Nemias Garcia-Velasco, 32, told police he was intoxicated at the time of the July 5 incident, having consumed 12 beers previously to the crash.

After the crash, Garcia-Velasco’s blood-alcohol level measured .243, which is just more than three times the legal limit.

Garcia-Velasco was speeding at more than 100 miles per hour before the fiery crash occurred, and he suffered severe burns to his face as a result of the accident.

Silvano Torres, the passenger who was killed, was riding unrestrained in the back of the van. Another passenger, Jesus Gonzales, 16, suffered minor injuries.

Garcia-Velasco had been removed from the U.S. a total of seven times prior to the crash: five “voluntary returns” in 2005 following two deportation hearings, once in 2009 and again 2011.

Garcia-Velasco had also been convicted of possessing false citizenship documents just days prior to the accident.

Crimes like this committed by previously deported illegal aliens are nothing new, but now President Trump’s administration is taking notice.

Last month, two pieces of immigration legislation passed through the U.S. House of Representatives, one that would deny federal funding to sanctuary cities, and the other, “Kate’s Law,” which would increase penalties for illegal aliens who return to the U.S. after deportation.

“Kate’s Law” is named after Kate Steinle, a 32-year-old woman murdered two years ago by an illegal alien who had both a criminal record and a history of deportations.

Kate’s Law would increase penalties from two years to five years for illegal aliens who return to the U.S. after deportation, and it would also increase penalties for those with criminal records.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has established a new department to serve victims of such criminals, the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office, or VOICE.

The mission statement of VOICE is, “With honor and integrity, we will support victims of crimes committed by criminal aliens through access to information and resources.”

VOICE works to promote “awareness of rights and services available to immigration crime victims,” as well as “provide quarterly reports studying the effects of the victimization by criminal aliens present in the United States.”

In a memo concerning VOICE, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kelly said, “Criminal aliens routinely victimize Americans. … Often, these victims are not provided adequate information about the offender, the offender’s immigration status, or any enforcement action taken by ICE.”

Kelly continued, “Victims [feel] marginalized and without a voice.”

To understand the scope of illegal-alien crime, WND compiled the following list of the worst crimes committed by illegal aliens in recent years.

July 2017 – Isabel Martinez, a 33-year-old mother from Mexico who is in the U.S. illegally, was charged with murder after she allegedly killed four of her children and their father in their Atlanta home.

June 2017 – A 22-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador brutally beat a 17-year-old Muslim girl in Virginia with a metal baseball bat, killing her and then dumping her body in a nearby pond.

May 2017 – An Uzbek refugee serving 25 years behind bars for a plot to kill U.S. military personnel or civilians has been charged with stabbing the warden at the California federal prison where he was serving his sentence, prosecutors said (Fox News, May 27, 2017).

May 2017 – Pasqual Mendez, 24, of Morganton, was given an active prison term of 12 to 19 years for felony human trafficking of a child, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age (News Herald, May 23, 2017).

May 2017 – Oscar De La Rosa-Mendoza, 31, of Mission – a Mexican citizen who wasn’t lawfully present in the U.S. – pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, on May 9 (CBS News, May 18, 2017).

May 2017 – Carlos Santiago-Alvarez, 41, of Holyoke, was sentenced Monday to six to eight years in state prison followed by five years probation in a child rape case (Mass Live, May 4, 2017).

May 2017 – Gang investigators in Nassau, County, New York, arrested three illegal aliens in connection with an attempted murder. One of the illegals, Fidel Hernandez, 23, has a criminal history that includes robbery and stalking.

April 2017 – Ignacio Luque-Verdugo, 32, was convicted in Adams County District Court of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges (Denver Channel, April 18, 2017).

April 2017 – Four Charlotte-area members of the El Salvadoran gang MS-13 were convicted of federal racketeering charges (Charlotte Observer, April 18, 2017).

April 2017 – Pablo Gonzales Sanchez will spend at least 18 years in prison for molesting a young teenage girl an estimated 50 times. The girl’s mother, an illegal alien, has also been sentenced to prison for not reporting her daughter’s allegations of abuse. Both she and Sanchez also were ordered to be added to the sex-offender registry (Shelby Star, April 11, 2017).

April 2017 – Abdirahman P. Sahel was sentenced April 10 to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting and terrorizing a young woman nearly four years ago (Jamestown Sun, April 11, 2017).

April 2017 – Gil Gaxiola was convicted of first-degree attempted murder of a National Park Service employee, as well as armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping and theft of means of transportation, following an 11-day trial (Wilcox Range News, April 1, 2017).

March 2017 – Mexican national Miguel Rangel-Arce, 36, was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine in New Mexico and Navajo Nation land. He will serve 10 years in prison. He is one of eight others who were charged with trafficking drugs between November 2015 and March 2016. When they were apprehended, the police also found two-and-a-half pounds of meth and 10 firearms (Daily Times, March 8, 2017).

February 2017 – Ever Valles was charged in the death of a Colorado man only two months following his release from prison on other charges. Valles and an accomplice robbed and then shot a man outside a light rail station near Denver.

February 2017 – Ricardo Solis Garcia, 29, was sentenced to 20-29 years in prison after being convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl in Burke County, North Carolina, in March 2015. Garcia lured the girl into his car on the pretense of giving her a ride but instead took her to a motel room where he forced her to have sex with him. Garcia will be scheduled to be deported after he has served his prison sentence (WHKY, Feb. 2, 2017).

January 2017 – A Mexican illegally in the U.S., Leonard Pennelas-Escobar, was shot dead in Arizona as he assaulted a police officer by banging his head against cement. Pennelas shot and wounded the officer, who had stopped to render assistance after Pennelas, driving at a high speed, had rolled the car and killed the woman passenger.

January 2017 – Alexis De La Rosa Sosa, an illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced in Texas to four concurrent terms of 12 years in prison for the deaths of two people as a result of his crashing into their vehicle while driving recklessly and then fleeing the scene of the crime (Breitbart News, Jan. 11, 2017).

August 2016 – Two Salvadoran illegal-alien gang members were convicted of murder in the Virginia suburbs. Jose Lopez Torres was convicted of a brutal stabbing death of another MS-13 gang member suspected of being an informer. He was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 20 years. According to the Washington Post, “His conviction was part of a sweeping federal case against Northern Virginia members of the El Salvador-based gang, in which six defendants pleaded guilty and six more were found guilty at trial.” The other just-convicted Salvadoran was Jesus Alejandro Chavez, who was sentenced to two life terms plus 10 years for two murders (Washington Post, Aug. 11, 2016).

July 2016 – Mauricio Morales-Caceres, an illegal alien from El Salvador, was sentenced in Montgomery County, Maryland, to life in prison without parole for the stabbing death of another Salvadoran. Morales identified himself as an MS-13 gang member, and testimony indicated he had no remorse for his crime (Washington Post July 15, 2016).

June 2016 – A Mexican illegal alien, Juan Carlos Sepulveda-Castro, was sentenced to two-and-one-half years in prison in Idaho for threatening people with an assault rifle. The news report notes that illegal aliens are prohibited from possessing a firearm (Pocatello TV channel 8).

June 2016 – Eleven illegal-alien members of the Salvadoran MS-13 gang were convicted of a series of crimes including murder. Jorge Enrique Moreno-Aguilar, Juan Alberto Ortiz-Orellana and Minor Perez, all from Maryland, were convicted in mid-May of murder and conspiracy in a racketeering enterprise (MRC-TV, May 24, 2016). New Jersey gang members Santos Reyes-Villatoro, Mario Oliva, Roberto Contreras, Julian Moz-Aguilar, Hugo Palencia, Jose Garcia, Cruz Flores and Esau Ramirez were convicted in late May in New Jersey of various murder, racketeering and firearms crimes (MRC-TV, June 2, 2016).

May 2016 – Illegal aliens Reinol Vergara and Edson Benitez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of a 90-year-old Minnesota man they beat and tied up while they stole from his home, leaving him to bleed to death (Breitbart News, May 11, 2016).

April 2016 – A Salvadoran illegal alien, Mauricio Morales-Caceres, was convicted of first-degree murder in Maryland and sentenced to life imprisonment (Washington Post, April 30, 2016).

March 2016 – Juan Razo, a Mexican illegal alien living in Painesville, Ohio, agreed to plead guilty to a crime spree that included the shooting death of a 60-year-old woman, attempted rape of a 14-year-old girl, kidnapping and burglary. His plea was to avoid the death penalty and accept a life sentence (Cleveland.com, March 4, 2016).

January 2016 – An illegal alien from Mexico was sentenced to nearly six years in prison after having been convicted for transporting illegal aliens, which resulted in the death of two illegal aliens (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Jan. 20, 2016).

December 2015 – A 40-year-old illegal alien, Michael Rodriguez Garcia, was sentenced to four life terms for the rape and sodomy of two children in Alabama (Breitbart News, Dec. 2, 2015).

November 2015 – Humberto Erazo-Medrano and Ricardo Castaneda, two illegal aliens, were arrested and charged with second-degree promoting prostitution in Alabama (Gadsden Times, Nov. 2, 2015).

October 2015 – Marco Hernandez Ramirez, a 34-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a couple and their 5-year-old daughter in a car crash (Athens Banner-Herald, Oct. 14, 2015).

September 2015 – An illegal alien from Mexico, Martin Margarito-Casimiro, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for kidnapping a man in Texas (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Sept. 24, 2015).

July 2015 – Ever Olivos-Gutierrez, an illegal visa over-stayer, was convicted of second-degree murder in Colorado for the death he caused while driving intoxicated. It was the fourth time since 2000 he had been arrested for DUI, but there was no record of immigration authorities ever being notified. He was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment (Denver Channel 7).

June 2015 – A Salvadoran, Mauricio Hernandez, convicted of rape and murder of the baby born to his victim, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in Texas and faces deportation when he has served his sentence (Dallas Morning News, June 5, 2015).

May 2015 – A Salvadoran, Julio C. Saravia, faces deportation following a prison sentence of 29 years for rape of a minor, to which he pleaded guilty in Virginia.

May 2015 – Zeng Liang Chen and Dong Biao Lin, illegal aliens from China, were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in New Jersey (NJ.com, May 5, 2015).

May 2015 – Bernabe Flores, a Mexican illegal alien, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in California and was sentenced to eight years in prison (Times-Herald Record, May 7, 2015).

April 2015 – Victor Garzon-Alvarez, a Mexican illegal alien pleaded guilty and was sentenced in New Jersey to 14 years in prison for murder (NJ.com, April 22, 2015).

April 2015 – Sergio Quezada Lopez, a Mexican illegal alien who had been deported four times, was sentenced in Oregon to 15 years in prison for a heroin overdose death. His brother, Gerardo Chalke Lopez, also a previously deported alien, was earlier sentenced to 18 years in prison on the same charges (Oregonian, April 29, 2015).

April 2015 – Three illegal aliens, Uriel Ramirez-Perez, Darwin Zuniga-Rocha and Eliseo Mateo Perez, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in New York and were sentenced to time served in jail and will be deported (Daily News, April 29, 2015).

March 2015 – Javier Guerrero Molina, a Mexican illegal alien, was sentenced in federal court in Jacksonville, Florida, to 10 years imprisonment for attempting to transport a minor to engage in sexual activity. Guerrero said he had entered the United States illegally in 1999 or 2000 (Department of Justice, Middle District of Florida, March 30, 2015).

December 2014 – Roy Naim, an illegal alien who was featured by Time Magazine as a poster child for the amnesty movement, was convicted of child pornography and sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison (New York Daily News, December 2014).

December 2014 – Two illegal aliens were arrested by Border Patrol agents in Laredo, Texas, for illegally re-entering the United States. The illegal aliens were previously convicted of first-degree murder in Illinois, where they each served between six to 10 years in prison (Breitbart News, Dec. 2, 2014).

August 2014 – Merced Garcia, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for vehicular homicide and driving without a license (WLWT Cincinnati, Aug. 26, 2014).

May 2014 – Nicolas Dutan Guaman, an illegal Ecuadorean immigrant, was sentenced to 12 to 14 years in prison after hitting and killing a Massachusetts man with his truck.

May 2014 – Humberto Gonzalez, an illegal alien, was convicted in New Jersey of criminal assault and sentenced to 50 years in prison. The rape occurred in 2005, and Gonzalez was not identified until a DNA match was made following an arrest in Texas for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Gonzalez also had a criminal record in Louisiana and Arkansas (Times of Trenton, May 9, 2014).

February 2014 – Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros, an illegal alien from Mexico, was found guilty of two counts of a felony for failure to perform the duties of a driver and sentenced to three years of probation and 250 hours of community service. Garcia-Cisneros committed a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of two stepsisters, 6-year-old Anna Dieter-Eckerdt and 11-year-old Abigail Robinson (Associated Press, Feb. 4, 2013).

January 2014 – An illegal alien from El Salvador pleaded guilty to killing a 3-year-old boy and injuring nine other people while driving intoxicated. He was issued a driver’s license by the state of Utah, but he did not have car insurance. Manuel de Jesus Guinea will spend up to 15 years in prison (Salt Lake Tribune, Nov. 7, 2014).

January 2014 – Jasim Mohammed Hasin Ramadon, aka Jay Hendrix, an Iraqi immigrant, was found guilty in Colorado on multiple counts of sexual assault. He faces a possible sentence of life in prison. Sarmad Fadhi “Levi” Mohammed, another Iraqi, was earlier convicted for the same assault and sentenced to 16 years in prison. An additional three Iraqi immigrants involved in the assault have received misdemeanor convictions (Colorado Gazette, Jan. 21, 2014).

January 2014 – Modesto Osco, a Peruvian, pleaded guilty to indecent assault on a minor. He was sentenced in Pennsylvania to five months to two years in prison (The Morning Call, Jan. 6, 2014).

November 2010 – Drew Rosenberg, a 25-year-old student at Golden Gate University, was riding his motorcycle in San Francisco when Roberto Galo struck him on Nov. 16, 2010. In his frenzied effort to flee the scene, Galo ran over his victim twice, Fox News reported. The elder Rosenberg got the news no parent should hear from San Francisco General Hospital that night, but what he would learn over the next few years only compounded his bitterness.