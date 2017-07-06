Biggest threat to renewables – hackers

(OilPrice) You might argue that Tulsa was made famous because of the Friends episode when Chandler Bing fell asleep in a meeting and accidentally agreed to relocate there after he was startled and woke up. But later this month, Tulsa’s reputation will change when a team of wind farm hackers from the city’s university reveal their secrets at the 2017 Black Hat conference.

For the last two years, a team from the University of Tulsa have been going around the U.S. to test wind farms and expose their astonishing lack of security. Led by Jason Staggs, they found that to take control of an entire wind farm you need only a lock pick, wi-fi antenna and Raspberry Pi minicomputer.