Disturbing Pelosi connection to shooting of GOP congressman

When a Bernie Sanders-loving, leftist gunman shot Rep. Steve Scalise and three others during a GOP baseball practice June 14, the U.S. Capitol Police elite tactical team mistakenly headed to Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s house several miles away, according to an internal investigation by the department.

The scene of the shooting was at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

But the Capitol Police team instead headed for Pelosi’s waterfront home on 30th Street in Georgetown, which is 7.2 miles, or a 20-minute drive, north of the baseball stadium.

Now Capitol Police have opened an internal investigation to determine why the officers were directed to Pelosi’s house, reported Bloomberg, which cited “two people familiar with the matter” who requested anonymity “to speak about the sensitive incident.”

“The Alexandria incident continues to be an ongoing investigation. We do not comment on ongoing investigations,” Eva Malecki, a Capitol Police spokesperson, told Bloomberg Monday.

House and Senate sergeant at arms’ offices referred questions to Capitol Police.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Bloomberg reported: “The tactical squad did make it to the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia, where the shooting took place and it’s unclear how much time the unit lost because of the mix-up. It also wasn’t clear whether the squad arrived at Pelosi’s house or was redirected en route.”

Police claim the team’s delayed response didn’t have an operational impact, according to one of the sources. Alexandria police officers responded to the shooting as well.

See video of the shooting:

“Investigators are still reviewing how and why the initial misdirection occurred,” Bloomberg reported. “One possibility being reviewed is a transponder mix-up, or a transponder code being used for the wrong congressional leader, said the people familiar with the events. The shooting sparked new concerns about the safety of lawmakers when they aren’t on the Capitol grounds, and this mix-up could cause further alarm.”

As WND reported, a group of Republican lawmakers had been practicing for an upcoming congressional baseball game. A congressional staffer told WND that the gunman, James Hodgkinson, approached the game and asked Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.: “Are you Democrats or Republicans?”

When DeSantis replied, “Republicans,” Hodgkinson walked away and then came back blasting.

Scalise, R-La., is the majority whip in the House, making him the No. 3 House Republican leader. Two Capitol Police officers were at the field during the shooting because they were part of Scalise’s security detail. They, and Alexandria officers, returned fire at Hodgkinson.

Hodgkinson shot and seriously wounded Scalise, as well as a congressional aide and two members of the Capitol Police who heroically defended the more than 13 congressmen who were on the field. Hodgkinson was wounded in a shootout and later died at a local hospital.

Based on the political rhetoric on Hodgkinson’s Facebook page and the fact that he specifically asked the political party of the men on the field, some were saying it could be nothing other than an attempt at mass assassination of Republican lawmakers. Hodgkinson was a 66-year-old supporter and campaign volunteer of Bernie Sanders with far-left political views.

“We can make the assumption he was targeting Republicans based on what he did,” said Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., who was one of the players on the field when Hodgkinson began shooting.

Hodgkinson railed against President Trump in a March Facebook post linking to a petition calling for the removal of the president and Vice President Mike Pence.

“Trump is a Traitor,” Hodgkinson wrote. “Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”

Six weeks after the shooting, Scalise was released from MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The hospital said he has made “excellent progress in his recovery” and is in “good spirits.”

To really understand the war zone America is becoming, read WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “RAGE AND VIOLENCE: Why the Left has gone insane in the Age of Trump.”