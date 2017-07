Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

There are people who have green thumbs. And then there’s me, Ms. Black Thumb.

I didn’t think anyone else noticed until the day my sister visited.

“I found this in the yard,” she said, handing me a potted plant as she came in the door. “I think the wind blew it off your deck.”

“It wasn’t the wind,” my husband replied. “It jumped.”