Body language experts sound off on Trump-Putin meeting

(Boston Globe) For body-language experts, Friday was sort of like Christmas.

After months of waiting, after investigations into Russian election meddling, after considerable analysis and build-up, two of the world’s most powerful men — President Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia — finally met face to face at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Cameras, of course, were rolling for the initial greeting, and almost immediately, those who study such things say, the two began a nonverbal power negotiation.

Opinions on the interaction varied among body-language experts, but on one thing everyone agreed: For Trump, a man who has been routinely lampooned for the aggressive manner in which he shakes hands, Friday’s performance was quite out of the ordinary.