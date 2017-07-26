Boehner used to 'sneak into' White House to see Obama

(MEDIAITE) — Speaking at an event in Las Vegas last week, former Speaker of the House John Boehner said that he used to “sneak into” the White House to see President Barack Obama, according to The Washington Post.

Boehner apparently adopted his cat burglar style approach to visiting the president out of fear of backlash and scrutiny from the “right-wing press.”

According to the Post, Boehner said that the scrutiny would not be exclusive to the conservative media. The liberal media would be critical of President Obama for meeting with the Speaker as well.

“If I didn’t sneak in, if I went in like I would normally go in, the right-wing press would go crazy. ‘What is Boehner up to?’ The left-wing press would go just as crazy. ‘What is Obama doing? He’s going to let Boehner roll him again.’ You’re dead before you even have an agreement,” Boehner said.