Bolton: Tehran is problem, regime-change is answer

Former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton says the Middle East has a problem: Tehran.

And now, he contends, the United States has a president that understands the threat, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

“For the first time in at least eight years that I’ve been coming to this event, I can say that we have a president of the United States who is completely and totally opposed to the regime in Tehran,” Bolton said.

“This is the true feeling of the president, and he’s made it very clear. He made it clear during the election campaign last year, he’s made it clear [from] numerous statements and even in tweets since then; he completely opposes the Iran nuclear deal signed by his predecessor.”

Bolton’s remarks were delivered in a speech Saturday in Paris at the Grand Gathering of Iranians for Free Iran.

“There is underway, as there often is in a new American administration, a policy review to determine what U.S. policy will be on a whole range of issues, including how to deal with the regime in Tehran,” Bolton said, according to a transcript posted by the Gatestone Institute.

“But even as that review goes on, Congress is moving, with what for Congress is great speed, to enact new economic sanctions legislation against the regime in Iran. These sanctions, when they are put in place, will be because of the regime’s suppression of its own people, and because of their continued support for terrorism around the world.”

He said the sanctions “will not relate to the nuclear issues,” but he expects Iran to say they are anyway.

Such a declaration would be nothing new, said Bolton.

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.