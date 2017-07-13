Book: Moscow wanted hit on Pope John Paul II

(Charisma News) – Note: The following is an excerpt taken from Paul Kengor’s book, A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century.

On May 16, 1985, President Ronald Reagan met with CIA Director William J. Casey in the Oval Office.

What did Reagan and Casey talk about? The official record doesn’t tell us.

I dug into all available materials at the Reagan Library and filed Freedom of Information Act requests for the release of records for April and May 1985—phone call transcripts, logs of phone calls made and received, letters, correspondence, memos between Reagan and Casey and memos between Casey and other members of the Reagan administration.

I also requested, for those same two months, the release of any documents by the CIA, the National Security Council and other groups of interest.