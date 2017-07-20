Businesswoman pleads guilty to H1-B visa fraud

(East Bay Times) A San Jose businesswoman who obtained H1-B visas for skilled foreign workers by telling immigration officials they had job offers from Cisco Systems Inc. when they in fact did not has pleaded guilty to visa fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, Sridevi Aiyaswamy, 50, of San Jose, pleaded guilty to three counts of visa fraud, a crime that carries a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Aiyaswamy admitted that between April 2010 and June 2013 she made numerous false statements and submitted more than 25 fraudulent documents for the purpose of obtaining H1-B nonimmigrant classifications for skilled foreign workers, according to prosecutors.