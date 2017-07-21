California college boss wants algebra grad requirement gone

(Heat Street) The chancellor of California’s community college system has raised eyebrows after suggesting colleges should drop the algebra requirement, claiming it’s a “civil rights issue”.

Eloy Oritz Oakley, the boss of 113 community colleges in California, made his suggestion during an interview with NPR. He said the algebra requirement is particularly troublesome because it prevents a number of students from graduating from community colleges, adding that almost 50 percent of students don’t meet the standard.

“This is a civil rights issue, but this is also something that plagues all Americans — particularly low-income Americans,” he said.