Charlie Daniels: America 'cannot stand'

America just might not make it.

That’s the verdict from hall of fame country-rock musical artist Charlie Daniels, whose website Soap Box postings regularly take to task those he believes are out of alignment with American and biblical values.

For example, just a few weeks back, he wrote how opponents of Israel are on notice.

“There is still much Bible prophecy left to be fulfilled, most of it dealing with Israel and the Jewish people and most especially Jerusalem, which will be a point of contention in the very last battle of the age, when the armies of the world will gather on the giant flat plain below the city of Megiddo in the region of Mount Carmel for the final push to totally annihilate Israel once and for all,” he wrote then.

“According the infallible word of the Living God, He, in His awesome anger will fight for His chosen people leaving 85 percent or so of the enemy troops dead in the Jezreel Valley, the plains of Armageddon.”

Now he’s taking on the “harping and wailing” that goes on in Washington.

And pointing out that the division between the right side and the progressive leftists is deeper, wider and more unbridgeable than ever.

See Charlie Daniels in his latest starting role, in “Revelation: Dawn of Global Government,” which explains how America, Christianity and liberty all are being destroyed by the Trojan horse of globalism.

In the format of a list, he talks about how, “The siege in Benghazi lasted 13 hours. A passenger plane can fly from New York to Tel Aviv in less than 12 hours. Draw your own conclusions.”

And, “The Democrats are harping and wailing about the Republicans’ botched handling of repealing and replacing the admittedly catastrophically, failing Obamacare legislation. If the Democrats had not passed it in the first place, there would be no failed health care bill to repeal and replace. Draw your own conclusions.”

Regarding Benghazi, the disaster that left four Americans dead in a planned attack by terrorists in a terror-dominated country still has left a long list of unanswered questions about the actions by the Obama administration then, at a time when Hillary Clinton was secretary of State.

For example, when the Americans came under attack, why was there a “stand-down” order issued so that troops that were ready were not allowed to go and try to help.

The reference to Obamacare cites the current fight in Congress between the right side and left side in the political arena to replace the former president’s signature law, which is collapsing of its own accord.

He also points out that “nobody even knows how many Mexican citizens were killed in the harebrained ‘Fast and Furious’ gun running scheme,” and how the murders in Chicago in 2016 totaled 762 and so far this year there have been another 368, with a former member of Obama’s administration as mayor.

And he notes that Obama pulled troops out of Iraq and now ISIS controls there. And Germany, with its refugees from Shariah law nations, seeing “an increase in theft, rapes and total disrespect for women.”

Each time he cites a deep division in America, over politics, or something, he asks readers to “Draw your own conclusions.”

“Barack Obama was surreptitiously taped sending a personal, politically loaded message to Vladimir Putin, and the American press never questioned whether or not it was collusion. Draw your own conclusions.”

He closes with the cryptic line: “The Bible says that a house divided cannot stand. Draw your own conclusions.”

