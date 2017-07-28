Charlie Gard dies after life-support withdrawn in hospice

(TELEGRAPH) Charlie Gard has died after his life-support was withdrawn soon after he was moved to a hospice, denying his parents their “final wish” for him to spend his final hours at home.

The little boy’s parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, had asked for more time with their son after he was transferred from Great Ormond Street Hospital, but High Court judge Mr Justice Francis said doctors could stop providing treatment shortly after 11-month-old arrived at the hospice.

An order issued by court officials on Thursday and drawn up by the judge set out arrangements for Charlie’s final hours, which would “inevitably result in Charlie’s death within a short period thereafter.”