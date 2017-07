(Today) A woman from eastern China has died after having four abortions in a year because her husband wanted her baby to be a boy, according to a newspaper report.

The husband divorced the woman after she fell ill through terminating her pregnancies, the Jianghuai Morning News reported.

The woman gave birth to a girl four years ago, but her husband insisted their second child be a boy.

Repeated abortions destroyed the health of the woman, according to the article, without giving details of her illnesses.