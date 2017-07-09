'Civilizational jihad' underway at 3,000 U.S. mosques

WASHINGTON – Even as President Trump’s administration tries to crack down on Muslim terrorism, public officials from both sides of the aisle remain blind to the threat of Islam, contends the man who infiltrated a top Muslim organization in the U.S.

Carl Gallups, host of the radio show “Freedom Friday,” recently interviewed Chris Gaubatz, vice president of Understanding the Threat, to discuss the Islamization of America by organizations such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

“Yes, the left has failed on this, but the right politically has failed on this as well,” Gaubatz said in reference to identifying the threat of Islam and proposing practical solutions to stop the covert Muslim invasion of the U.S. “When you have Michele Bachmann getting up and speaking truth about this threat, it was her own party that shouted her down, not the Democrats.”

A domestic-terrorism expert told the Charlotte Observer last week there are “some 1,000 active FBI investigations into ISIS-related threats encompassing all 50 states.”

At least 125 individuals have already been charged for offenses related to ISIS.

But ISIS is only the high-profile militant wing of the Islamic threat. There is a far more nefarious undercover operation in the U.S. and Europe waging what Gaubatz calls “civilizational jihad” against the West.

One organization pushing the Islamic agenda in America is CAIR, which Gaubatz infiltrated in 2007 while posing as a convert to Islam. His story is told in his book “Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld That’s Conspiring to Islamize America.”

CAIR, according to FBI evidence, was established as a front in the U.S. for the Muslim Brotherhood and its spinoff Hamas. Gaubatz saved over 12,000 pages of documents from being shredded that show CAIR considered working with Osama bin Ladin, used a Muslim law enforcement officer to influence a terrorism investigation, attempted to influence Congress through lobbying and allegedly committed fraud by referring Muslim clients to an attorney who had never passed a bar exam.

Gaubatz pointed out there are more than 3,000 mosques in the United States and the vast majority are either Muslim Brotherhood mosques or ideologically with the Brotherhood.”

“We have over 700 chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Muslim Student Association, and then you have about 30 chapters of [the terrorist group] Hamas doing business as CAIR in the United States. So yeah, this is a vast network or jihadi organizations and individuals.”

Their ultimate goal? Worldwide Islamic domination.

“A Muslim Brotherhood document … discusses what they call ‘civilizational jihad.’ And they describe civilizational jihad as a grand jihad in eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within, and sabotaging us by their hands, our hands, and the hands of the believers so that … Islam is made victorious over all other religions,” Gaubatz said. “Jihad is to be waged until the entire planet is subjugated under Shariah.”

Unfortunately, not many public officials are aware of the threat posed by “civilizational jihad,” as seen when Republican Sens. John McCain, Marco Rubio and others publicly derided Republican Rep. Michele Bachmann’s attempt to unmask ties between the Muslim Brotherhood and Hillary Clinton’s then-chief of staff and later presidential campaign vice-chair Huma Abedin.

Gaubatz wants to change that. He sees the current administration as taking steps in the right direction.

“They canceled the Iftar dinner,” Gaubatz said. “That’s a huge thing strategically.”

The Iftar dinner is the traditional Muslim dinner during Ramadan, and the White House has held one every year since 1996. It was started by then-First Lady Hillary Clinton on the advice of Abedin and Abdul Rahman al-Amoudi, who is currently in prison for being an al-Qaida financier.

But the Trump administration needs to take more steps to combat the spread of Islamization, according to Gaubatz.

“What I would love to see is, there is enough evidence right now to indict the unindicted co-conspirators in the Holy Land Foundation trial. So organizations like CAIR, Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), and dozens of other individuals and organizations,” Gaubatz said. “I would love to see the new administration indict the unindicted co-conspirators and declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

“If they were to do those two things, that would really help law enforcement in dismantling these networks.”

Help defend Chris Gaubatz and the First Amendment right to expose the Muslim Brotherhood’s infiltration of America through your contribution to his legal defense