CNN's imminent attack on alternative media

There’s an imminent attack being prepared in the God-forsaken fake newsrooms of CNN Investigations.

I thought I’d alert you to this and prepare you for what I believe will be an all-out campaign by the network to discourage advertisers from working with independent news operations such as WND.com. Breitbart.com, DailyCaller.com and others.

How do I know?

I have it on good authority.

I’ve even heard from CNN Investigations in an email that strongly suggests the approach these fake, phony con men will be taking on their “story.”

Here’s some of the information I got recently from Simon Ostrovsky, who identifies himself as “reporter” for CNN Investigations:

“The story is looking at the issue of advertising on controversial, non-mainstream-websites.” Get the picture? CNN is “mainstream.” WND and other independent news and media operations are not. Right there that should tell you everything you need to know about the focus of this coming hit piece. CNN is in freefall. Its response is to attack the competition by telling its viewers not to look at sites like this one, but only at self-described “mainstream” media. Its response is to persuade advertisers not to associate with such “non-mainstream” and “controversial” media outlets. “Controversial?” How would you describe CNN? Talk about the pot calling the kettle black …

He wants to know if I would talk to him about how much ad revenue Google and other ad networks provide to WND. Why would he want to know that? I’ll let you figure that out.

He also asks if three specific “controversial” commentators whose work has been published by WND are paid contributors. This is called, in my business (which happens to be the real news business for the last 40 years), the search for selective facts to buttress a pre-conceived narrative. I note that none of the questions about payment are related to commentators who would be considered “mainstream” by CNN – Democratic activists, “progressive” voices and well-known, familiar voices of common discourse and debate in America today. That betrays the motives and intentions of CNN with this upcoming smear: To paint the darkest, most sinister picture of media companies like WND. This is about systematic misrepresentation. It’s about stringing together convenient “facts” with a pack of lies and carefully calculated and highly produced distortion to mischaracterize what others do.

He asks ever so innocently: “Is this something you would be willing to speak about over the phone or in an email?”

Here’s my public response to this private solicitation: No thanks! I do not covet being quoted or misquoted by fake news CNN. I am not going to participate in your propaganda designed to squelch different points of view from being expressed in our nation. I have no desire to be a part of your nefarious and mischievous standard-less smut-peddling.

How far has CNN plummeted in recent years?

It wasn’t that long ago that I would accept invitations to appear on camera for the network.

No more! The last time, several years ago, I had the pleasure of mixing it up with Jim Acosta for about two hours. He was the most ill-prepared, misinformed and politically motivated interviewer I have ever met.

He came with the same intent – to vilify, to defile, to slander and to ruin.

I had figured as much going in. Today everyone knows what Jim Acosta is about. He’s a highly partisan political activist – mean-spirited to the core – posing as a “newsman,” literally playing one on TV. In two hours, I never gave him a single soundbite he could use for the hatchet job he had planned. Thus, nothing ever aired. I was able to do this by countering every false assertion he made in the guise of a question.

I don’t need to do that anymore. Who needs it?

Anyway, I just thought I would tip you off to what’s coming from the fake-news machine called CNN.

