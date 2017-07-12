Cop in hot water for 'mis-gendering' transgender on ticket

(THE BLAZE) — One Fort Lauderdale police officer is facing disciplinary action after he “mis-gendered” a transgender person on a reckless driving ticket issued in late January.

Four days after being pulled over for drag racing a Ford Mustang in a Chevrolet Camaro, Shelby Kendall, who was born male but began identifying as a woman in 2014, filed a complaint with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Internal Affairs, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The ordeal took place when Officer James Brinton noticed the Camaro drag racing the Mustang down a four-lane public road. He followed the black Chevy into a Winn-Dixie parking lot, where Kendall was ticketed.

“I wasn’t really contesting why I was pulled over,” Kendall said. “I was more contesting how I was treated.”