Couple accused of smoking meth with 11-year-old

(KFOR) A Logan County woman and her boyfriend are in jail, accused of making her 11-year-old brother smoke methamphetamine.

Kirsten Burroughs, 18, and her boyfriend, Michael Crick, were arrested after her father, the boy’s stepfather, reported them to police. The two will be arraigned Tuesday and are expected to be charged with child neglect, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the arrest report, on Friday, Burroughs and Crick were supposed to take her little brother to a skate park on Guthrie’s west side.

First, however, they took him to a drug house around the corner on West Mansur Avenue.